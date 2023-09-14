Dan + Shay at Fiserv Forum on April 4

article

Dan + Shay will perform at Fiserv Forum on April 4 with acclaimed singer-songwriters Ben Rector and Hailey Whitters.

Tickets will be available starting with artist pres-ales beginning Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m.

Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, Sept. 22, at 10 a.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Right now, fans can pre-register HERE until Monday, Sept. 18 at 4 p.m. to receive their early ticket access code.