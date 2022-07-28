Culver's food truck making Milwaukee stop; free custard, curds

article

Culver's will be stopping at the Deer District on Aug. 3 – part of its 17-city "From Wisconsin With Love" food truck tour.

The truck will dish out food and custard from noon until 6 p.m. that day. Cheese curds and custard will be available for free.

As part of the food truck tour, there weill be a cheese curd photo booth and an 80-plus-pound block of cheddar cheese carved into the shape of iconic landmarks, like the Milwaukee Art Museum. Those who show up can also play frozen custard-themed "Plinko" to win exclusive Culver’s prizes.

Culver's will also be giving people the chance to vote for which of two local charities will receive a donation from Culver’s: Hunger Task Force and Camp Hometown Heroes. Voters will place a token in a life-sized glass cow, with Culver’s making a $5,000 donation to the leading vote recipient.

The Milwaukee event is the 13th stop on the tour, which currently has plans to visit 17 cities across 14 states.