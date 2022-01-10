Cudahy woman missing, last seen at group home on Dec. 22

article

Cudahy police are asking for the public's help to locate a 45-year-old woman reported missing since Dec. 22.

Charu Butler was last seen at her group home on Underwood Avenue in Cudahy on that Wednesday afternoon. She was apparently unhappy with her living situation, officials said.

Officials say numerous contacts advised officers that Butler wished to get on a plane and fly to Florida or Texas. Charu has a history of serious mental health issues.

Butler is described as a female, Black, 5'9" tall, weighing 254 pounds, with brown eyes, and a bald or shaved head. She was last seen wearing a heavy black winter jack, black sweatpants, and carrying a black backpack.

If you have information about Butler's location, you are urged to call the Cudahy Police Department at 414-769-2260.