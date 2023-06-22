Cudahy veterinary theft, West Allis clinic hit in December

A man entered the Cudahy Veterinary Clinic Monday, June 19 and asked to use the bathroom, but the owners said he stole a wallet and keys instead. Those at the West Allis Veterinary Clinic said he looked familiar. They were hit in December.

The clinic manager said it's weird that someone would steal from a veterinary clinic in the first place. They believe the man who targeted their business in December is the same man who stole from the Cudahy Veterinary Clinic.

"She asked, 'Is this the same guy?' and I said ‘Oh my gosh, yes, it is,' and I called you guys five minutes later," said Ashley Tevz, clinic manager.

On Wednesday, FOX6 News showed you the surveillance from Cudahy. Those at the West Allis Veterinary Clinic said it was déjà vu.

"It made my blood boil," said Tevz.

West Allis Veterinary Clinic theft

Tevz has worked at the West Allis Veterinary Clinic for four years.

"We've all been here for years," said Tevz. "It's a very trustworthy clinic. We know and love our clients. We know most of them personally. We never thought anything like this would happen."

In December, surveillance shows a man walking into the back door of the clinic. Tevz said they keep the door unlocked because of a grooming business in the basement.

"He knew what he was doing," said Tevz.

Cudahy Veterinary Clinic theft

The man then walked through the clinic's treatment area.

"He walked in here," said Tevz. "He didn't have to go very far. Our break room is right here. He came in the break room. My locker is right here. It didn't have a lock on it at the time."

Tevz said he took her purse as well as her co-worker's wallet and later attempted to spend hundreds of dollars on their credit cards.

"I had my extra car keys, my whole wallet, everything was in my purse," said Tevaz. "It was like, I lost a part of my life, almost."

West Allis Veterinary Clinic

She had this to say after hearing another vet clinic may have been targeted.

"Somebody knows him," said Tevz. "Somebody has to know that face if he's around the city somewhere doing all this bullcrap. Somebody has to know him. Somebody has to…should turn him in."

FOX6 reached out to West Allis police to see if they've ever dealt with this man before, but we have not yet heard back.

When Cudahy police heard this man may have burgled another vet clinic in the past, they said it may help them advance their investigation.