Cudahy Veterinary Clinic theft, wallet, keys stolen

A man entered the Cudahy Veterinary Clinic and asked to use the bathroom, but the owners said he stole a wallet and keys instead.

The owners said they had no reason to be suspicious, adding that the man was so friendly, he spent time at the front desk greeting their dogs. He left with keys, cash, credit cards and the owners' sense of security.

Off South Packard Avenue in Cudahy, Bob and Donna Shampo take great pride in their small business.

"You just don't escape it," said Bob Shampo. "It is who we are."

They've owned the Cudahy Veterinary Clinic since 2012 and try to know the name of every patient and owner that comes in. They say it's a style that likely made them victims.

"You're supposed to be able to trust in humankind, and that's just gone," said Bob Shampo.

Their surveillance cameras captured the moment Monday afternoon, June 19 when a white SUV pulled in. A woman walked next door for a coffee while a man entered the clinic.

Donna Shampo said he asked about care for his dog.

"Visited with the front desk receptionist," she said. "After a few minutes, asked if he could use the restroom, and we said, ‘Yes.'"

She said he walked out shortly after and told her staff to have a nice day. Ten minutes later, something odd happened.

"I got a text on my phone from Discover saying that I had spent $817 at the Speedway on Layton, which is about 10 minutes down the street," said Donna Shampo.

The Shampos reviewed their surveillance video and saw Donna's keychain and wallet in the man's hand as he left the clinic with cash, her credit cards and keys to her home and business.

"We do have an alarm system, but you still don't sleep well," said Donna Shampo. "At what point are they gonna take those keys and attempt to come in your house?"

They hope someone will recognize them and prevent another crime somewhere else.

"It's demoralizing," said Bob Shampo. "You work hard your entire life, and somebody can come in and screw everything over so quickly."

In late 2022, Bob's identity was stolen, so they're really going through this all over again.

Cudahy police said they're working to identify those responsible.