Cudahy Twisted Plants axe swinging, man charged

Nicholas Dickinson, 38, of Cudahy is charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and criminal damage to property after prosecutors say he swung an axe at Twisted Plants restaurant employees and threw a vacuum cleaner from a balcony onto someone's car.

A criminal complaint says police were called out around 8 p.m. for reports of someone swinging an axe at Twisted Plants restaurant. Police found Dickinson nearby, "armed with an edged weapon with a large, wooden handle." He was bleeding from the mouth and arrested.

Back at Twisted Plants, police learned that Dickinson had gone into the restaurant and started yelling at employees, the complaint says. He left, and after the restaurant closed, he tried coming back inside through the side door. Employees tried blocking him, but prosecutors say he pushed his way inside, swinging the "edged weapon" at employees and customers who were still inside.

One employee hit him in the face to try to defend themselves, the complaint says.

After that, Dickinson chased the employees outside, swinging the axe at them, according to prosecutors.

That's when police showed up.

Investigators also found a damaged vehicle on scene and believe Dickinson threw a vacuum cleaner from the balcony of his home onto the GMC Envoy, shattering the windshield.