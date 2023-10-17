Cudahy threat made on Instagram; 16-year-old girl arrested

article

Cudahy police say a 16-year-old girl was arrested for allegedly making a threat on Instagram that someone would be "shooting up" the high school.

Police say the report about the threat came into them around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16. Officials said the Cudahy Police Department initiated an investigation and coordinated a response with

Cudahy School District staff.

Again, the threat was made via a post on an Instagram page with a picture of a rifle and a caption threatening to shoot up the Cudahy High School. The post was removed within 30 minutes after it was created, officials said.

A 16-year-old Cudahy girl was identified and was arrested for this incident. Officials said the suspect has a known connection with the Cudahy High School. She was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center and this incident remains under investigation.

Officials stress there is no continued threat to the public associated with this investigation.