Cudahy stabbing; man severely injured, 1 taken into custody

article

A 21-year-old Cudahy man was taken into custody following a stabbing Thursday night, Aug. 24.

According to police, around 9:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Cudahy Avenue and Kingan Avenue for reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, they located a 50-year-old Cudahy man lying in the street with numerous stab wounds to the upper torso and neck.

The man was responsive but severely injured. The man informed responding police officers that the suspect fled the scene on a bicycle.

The suspect, a 21-year-old Cudahy man, was located and was taken into custody without incident. Officers recovered knives from the suspect.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing danger to the public.

The Cudahy Police are requesting that anyone with any information contact the Cudahy Police Department at 414-769-2260.