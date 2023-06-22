Cudahy shots fired, shooter found hiding in attic, gun in grill: complaint

article

Robert Turner, 36, of Cudahy, previously convicted of homicide, is accused of firing shots near Carpenter and Packard. Prosecutors say he was found hiding in an attic, restrained by the homeowner until police showed up, finding the gun hidden in a charcoal grill.

The shots fired incident happened June 18. A criminal complaint said a sergeant reported hearing three shots that night. A search for the shooter was discontinued after several hours.

The next morning, police found Turner at Somers and Packard, where a homeowner was restraining Turner after finding him hiding in his attic. Prosecutors say Turner offered the homeowner $300 not to call the cops. Turner was found with a broken leg. A gun was found hidden in a charcoal grill on the porch where Turner was found. The complaint says it had insulation on it. Turner had ecstasy in his pocket, the complaint says.

He was convicted of homicide by negligent handling of a weapon in 2007.

Turner is charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and armed burglary.