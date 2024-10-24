Shots fired near Cudahy elementary school; 2 men arrested
CUDAHY, Wis. - Cudahy police arrested two people after shots were fired near an elementary school on Thursday morning.
It happened on Iona Terrace near Packard Avenue. There were multiple 911 calls around 5 a.m., and investigators determined one of those callers was a 25-year-old West Allis man who said he had been shot. However, police said no one was injured.
The West Allis man was "intentionally damaging" a vehicle at the time, police said, when the vehicle's owner – a 21-year-old Milwaukee man – fired multiple shots.
Further investigation determined the incident was domestic violence related; police said the West Allis man was stalking a 25-year-old Cudahy woman in the area.
As a result of the incident, nearby JE Jones Elementary School parents were notified that the start to the school day would be delayed. The all-clear was given at 7:45 a.m.
Police arrested both men and recovered a gun. Charges are being referred to the district attorney's office.
The Cudahy Police Department asked anyone with additional information to call them at 414-769-2260.