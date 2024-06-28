Sheridan Park shooting, victim reportedly shot in face: sheriff

article

A man was shot at Sheridan Park in Cudahy on Friday, June 28.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the scene around 5:15 p.m. for a report that the man had been shot in the face.

The Cudahy Fire Department treated the 56-year-old victim at the scene before he was taken to a hospital for additional medical care.

The sheriff's office is still investigating the shooting.



