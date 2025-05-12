Cudahy School Board meeting on school safety; debate gets heated

The Brief A Cudahy school board meeting got heated on Monday evening, May 12. The debate centered around an incident in March, when police said a 12-year-old brought a handgun to Lincoln Elementary School.



A school board meeting about school safety in Cudahy got a little heated on Monday evening, May 12.

School safety on the agenda

What we know:

The debate centered around an incident in March, when police said a 12-year-old brought a handgun to Lincoln Elementary School.

School leaders said the situation was handled immediately and safely. However, parents thought differently. They held a protest ahead of the meeting and signed up to speak during public comment.

What they're saying:

"When a weapon enters a school, every second counts. So does every piece of information. Parents deserve to know the truth--immediately, fully, and without spin," said one parent.

It was moments after that comment that things got tense.

The parent who spoke brought along a guest, a woman who was not a district resident and had gone through a similar experience. She needed the board's approval to speak.

The two sides went back and forth for a bit. One Cudahy parent even offered to give up her time slot so the woman could speak. But that did not happen; the woman sat back down.

Immediately after that episode, the parent liaison for the district resigned, citing a lack of accountability and hostility from the district.