Cudahy woman missing, endangered; last seen Sept. 12

article

The Cudahy Police Department requested the public's help to find missing and endangered 37-year-old woman Alisha Seda – last seen Sept. 12.

Seda is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo on her right leg and pierced ears. Police said she was last seen in Cudahy near Roberts and Donald, but is known to frequent the south side of Milwaukee.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information regarding Seda's whereabouts is asked to call Cudahy police at 414-769-2260.