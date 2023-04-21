Cudahy police chase, South Milwaukee crash; dashcam, bodycam released

New video of a Cudahy police chase from March 22 has been released. The driver later died after crashing in South Milwaukee.

On March 22, a Cudahy officer tried stopping a car for speeding and having a headlight out – but the driver took off. Police said the chase stretched more than three miles – with top speeds around 100 mph – before it was called off.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Around an hour-and-a-half after the chase began, the car was found wrecked in South Milwaukee having gone down an embankment on the Oak Creek Parkway.

The driver, identified as 23-year-old Justin Mbakellah, died. Authorities said there was a warrant out for his arrest for violating parole.



