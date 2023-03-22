South Milwaukee crash; vehicle in Oak Creek Parkway

article

There is a large police presence Wednesday morning, March 22 near Chicago and Hawthorne in South Milwaukee after a vehicle crashed into the Oak Creek Parkway.

"Please avoid the area of Hawthorne and N. Chicago Ave for the next few hours for a crash investigation," South Milwaukee police said.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.