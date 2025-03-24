Cudahy police chase; driver flees traffic stop, man taken into custody

article

The Brief Cudahy police were involved in a police pursuit on Monday morning, March 24. It began around 3:40 a.m. after officers stopped a driver for a registration violation. During the traffic stop, officers detected the odor of illegal narcotics coming from inside the vehicle and requested the driver exit the vehicle. The driver took off.



A 28-year-old man was taken into custody on Monday, March 24 after fleeing from Cudahy police during a traffic stop.

Police chase

What we know:

According to police, around 3:40 a.m., a Cudahy police officer stopped a motorist in the area of Kirkwood and Barnard for a registration violation.

During the traffic stop, officers detected the odor of illegal narcotics coming from inside the vehicle and requested the driver exit the vehicle. Police say the driver refused and sped away from officers, leading to a vehicle pursuit.

The pursuit traveled through the cities of Cudahy, South Milwaukee, St. Francis and into the City of Milwaukee.

Driver arrested

What we know:

Tire deflation devices were used on several occasions-- which resulted in the fleeing driver stopping near the UW-Milwaukee campus.

A high-risk stop was conducted, and a 28-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody.

Police say he man is currently on supervision for possession with intent to deliver cocaine and heroin. He also has prior criminal convictions for fleeing/ eluding police.

The Cudahy Police Department recovered evidence consistent with drug trafficking.

No one was injured as a result of this incident.

What's next:

Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.