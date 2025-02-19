Cudahy police chase ends with crash into home: new video

The Brief A Cudahy police chase ended with a crash into an Oak Creek home. New video shows the high-speed pursuit, as well as the driver's arrest. Prosecutors said the 20-year-old man admitted he never had a driver's license.



New video shows a wild January police chase that ended with a car crashing into an Oak Creek home.

High-speed pursuit

The backstory:

Just after 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 5, a Cudahy police officer spotted a black Hyundai speeding and tried to pull it over. Instead, the car wound through streets for more than four miles and reached speeds of 110 mph.

When the Hyundai came to a fork in the road at Pennsylvania Avenue, the driver lost control and slammed into a parked SUV and trailer in the driveway of an Oak Creek home.

Raul Vargas-Morales

One vehicle ended up in the garage, the others in the yard, and the driver ran off. Police arrested the driver, since identified as Raul Vargas-Morales, after a K-9 tracked him down in the bushes.

FOX6 News spoke to the owners of the home that was hit. They said they are still dealing with the damage but are grateful no one was hurt.

In court

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors said the 20-year-old man admitted he never had a driver's license. He is charged with one felony count – vehicle operator fleeing/eluding an officer, causing damage to property – and pleaded not guilty.

Court records show he was charged with fleeing from Oak Creek police in November 2024.