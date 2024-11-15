Cudahy woman missing, endangered; last seen Friday night

article

The Cudahy Police Department has requested help to find missing and endangered 73-year-old woman La Verne Lehman.

Police said she was last seen around 7:45 p.m. on Friday near Nicholson and Elaine wearing a gray coat, gray scarf, black pants and black shoes. She has dementia and frequents Walker's Point.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Lehman is described as 5-foot-8 and 210 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Lehman's whereabouts is asked to call the Cudahy Police Department at 414-769-2260.