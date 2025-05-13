Cudahy woman missing, last seen in Chicago on Monday

article

The Brief The Cudahy police requested the public's help to find missing Merdis Holmes. Holmes was last seen in Chicago on Monday, where she went to visit family. Police said Holmes has dementia and Crohn's disease.



The Cudahy Police Department requested the public's help to find missing 69-year-old woman Merdis Holmes. She was last seen in Chicago on Monday.

Police described Holmes as 5-foot-2 and 104 pounds with brown eyes and short, curly, gray hair. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket and long black shirt. She has dementia and Crohn's disease.

According to police, Holmes took an Uber to Chicago to visit family. She was dropped off there near 64th and Yale around 7:40 p.m. on Monday and has not been heard from since. She does not have her phone.

Anyone with information on Holmes' whereabouts is asked to call the Cudahy Police Department at 414-769-2260.