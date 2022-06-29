Cudahy woman missing, last seen leaving group home

article

The Cudahy Police Department has asked for the public's help in the search for missing and endangered Mattie McDaniel-Woodson.

McDaniel-Woodson, 68, is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 164 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. She wears glasses, has a tattoo on her left arm and has scars on her abdomen and right wrist.

Police said McDaniel-Woodson was last seen leaving her group home near Nicholson and Underwood around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25. She said she was going to the store and would return "if she made it back."

McDaniel-Woodson was wearing a black jacket. She is diagnosed as schizophrenic, police said, and has not been taking her medication.

Anyone with information on McDaniel-Woodson's whereabouts is asked to call police at 414-769-2260 or email dispatch@cudahy-wi.gov.