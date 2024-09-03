Cudahy man on moped struck by car; what police say led to the crash

article

A 64-year-old Cudahy man was hurt after being struck by a car while on his moped on E. Layton Avenue in St. Francis on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Officials say the collision happened just after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at S. Whitnall Avenue.

The preliminary investigation shows a vehicle driven by a 49-year-old Chicago man was westbound on Layton Avenue approaching the intersection at Whitnall. The Cudahy man on the moped was attempting to make a right turn from the Whitnall Square shopping center onto westbound Layton – when the vehicle struck him. Officials say it appears the driver of the car disregarded a red traffic light.

The Cudahy man is in the hospital in serious condition. The driver of the car was not injured and stayed on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the accident is encouraged to contact the St. Francis Police Department.

The St. Francis Police Department was assisted by the Cudahy Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit (TRU).