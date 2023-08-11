Cudahy man missing, endangered; last seen near Warnimont Park

article

The Cudahy Police Department has asked for the public's help in the search for missing and endangered 42-year-old David Alley.

Alley is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 180 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police said Alley was last seen being dropped off across the street from St. Luke's South Shore Hospital near Warnimont Park by his caseworker on July 14. He last contacted someone on July 20. According to his caseworker, he may be suicidal. He is known to find shelter in parks and wooded areas.

If you have any information pertaining to this alert, contact Cudahy Police Department at 414-769-2260.