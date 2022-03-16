Cudahy man indicted, child pornography distribution charge

article

A federal grand jury returned an indictment alleging that 55-year-old Gerald Belmore, Jr. of Cudahy distributed child pornography.

According to court filings, Belmore allegedly utilized a popular messaging platform to participate in chat rooms dedicated to the exchange and viewing of child pornography. He is also alleged to have acted as an "administrator" for some of these chat rooms.

A news release from the U.S. Department of Justice says Belmore’s indictment is a direct result of Operation Kick Boxer, a collaborative effort involving the Milwaukee Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI),

the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, and the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.

If convicted, Belmore faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 20 years prison.