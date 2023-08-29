Cudahy man charged in stabbing, 'he tried to attack me'

article

Charles Graun, 21, of Cudahy is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide after prosecutors say he stabbed a driver on Aug. 24 near Cudahy Avenue and Kingan Avenue.

Prosecutors say Graun was riding his bike when the victim, who was driving his car, apparently didn't see that Graun was turning and slammed on his brakes. He said Graun followed him and started pounding on his windows. The victim said he tried to drive off, but Graun threw something at his car.

According to the complaint, the victim said he didn't want Graun knowing where he lived, so he drove around for a bit and eventually returned home, parking on the slab behind his house. He said when he got out of the car, he heard Graun say, "Now I know where you live, (expletive)." The victim said he replied by telling Graun he would not let Graun threaten him. At this point, the victim said Graun threw down his bike and began swinging and throwing punches. The victim said he didn't initially realize he'd been stabbed 14 times.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The victim said he told Graun to call 911 or Graun would be arrested for murder. He said Graun kept saying it was self-defense.

The victim had surgery at the hospital and suffered a collapsed lung, the complaint says.

Graun was arrested near the scene of the stabbing. Prosecutors say he walked up to police and said, "I'm right here. I did it. He tried to attack me."

Graun made his initial appearance in court Tuesday, Aug. 29. Cash bond was set at $25,000.