Guinea pigs living outside, Cudahy police aware of uproar

The Cudahy Police Department said it is aware of an ongoing situation involving guinea pigs living outside – and is urging the public not to steal the animals.

The pet owner at the center of the dispute said it all started with a Facebook post that showed the guinea pigs' outdoor home. It led to an uproar across the city.

"Please leave me alone. This is me and my daughter’s venture," said Aime Hubartt.

As tensions swirl surrounding her guinea pigs' outdoor living conditions, Hubartt said she is at her wits' end.

"My life over the last few weeks because of this has been traumatizing," she said.

Guinea pigs living outdoors in Cudahy

Hubartt said she and her 10-year-old daughter have owned their guinea pigs, Cookie and Guiney, for at least a year. Someone recently posted about the pets' living conditions amid colder weather – putting Hubartt in the hot seat.

"I actually caught a person out here, two people, and I called the police," Hubartt said. "The people pushed me in the street, calling me names."

FOX6 News obtained Cudahy police logs. They showed the department contacted the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission, who would not respond, and the property manager. Ultimately, the logs noted, the guinea pigs appeared to be OK with proper food, bedding and a heat lamp.

"I am grateful they are still alive, but I think it’s a drastic risk in this weather even with a heated cage," said Rita Michalski, who lives nearby.

Guinea pigs living outdoors in Cudahy

Michalski called police for help and said she is hoping for a better outcome.

"Do the right thing for the animal, and if you can’t care for them properly, surrendering is always an option," she said.

Police said no crime has been committed at this time. Hubartt said, when it does get cold enough, she will bring them inside if need be.