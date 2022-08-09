Cudahy police: Girl found safe, reported missing Tuesday

article

UPDATE: The Cudahy Police Department said Marzariana Nimphius has been found safe. She was reported missing Tuesday.

The original missing person notice is available below.

The Cudahy Police Department is looking for missing 10-year-old girl Marzariana Nimphius – last seen around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Nimphius is described as 4 feet tall and 100 pounds with hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt, gold striped shorts and pink Crocs. Police said she left home on foot and was supposed to check into the Dewey Center for "mental health issues."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 414-769-2260.