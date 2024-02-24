Cudahy shooting, man dead after altercation: police

Cudahy police said a man was shot and killed after an altercation Saturday night, Feb. 24.

It happened on Packard Avenue near Birchwood Avenue, just north of Ramsey Avenue, around 5:50 p.m. Police said they were initially called for an argument and later learned there was a gunshot. Officers arrived and found the victim dead at the scene.

Police said there is no known threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Cudahy Police Department at 414-769-2260.