Cudahy domestic violence, wanted man 'armed and dangerous'

Cudahy police are looking for a man they identified as Horactio Merrill, 32, wanted in connection with a domestic violence incident that happened Wednesday, July 13 near 27th and Grange.

Police responded around 11:15 a.m. and found a woman who said she jumped from a second-story window to escape an apartment after she was struck in the face with a firearm multiple times by the man inside. First responders learned a toddler was also in the home.

The woman was taken to the hospital, and a standoff ensued.

Police said telephone negotiations were unsuccessful, and members of the South Shore Joint Tactical Unit entered the home to rescue the child.

The man was not found inside, and police are looking for him. Police described Merrill as "armed and dangerous" and asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Cudahy Police Department at 414-769-2260.