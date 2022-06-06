Cudahy credit union robbery suspect sought

article

Cudahy police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a robbery suspect who struck the Landmark Credit Union on S. Packard Avenue near Barnard on Monday morning, June 6.

Officials say the suspect was at the credit union around 10:45 a.m. He passed a note to a teller and obtained cash. No weapon was observed – and nobody was hurt during the robbery.

The robbery suspect is described as a male, Hispanic, 5’2" tall, and weighing 145 pounds. He was wearing a hoodie, Milwaukee Brewers baseball cap, and a face covering. Facial tattoos were observed.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officials say the suspect's vehicle is believed to be a white, older model Chevy S-10 pickup truck.

Anyone with information on this robbery is urged to contact the Cudahy Police at 414-769-2260.