Cudahy crash injures woman; Oak Creek man intoxicated, police say

article

The Brief Cudahy police say an Oak Creek man was intoxicated when he caused a crash that critically injured a Greenfield woman. The wreck happened on Friday, Dec. 6 at Lipton and Van Norman. Charges will be referred to the district attorney's office.



Cudahy police arrested a 27-year-old Oak Creek man following a crash on Friday, Dec. 6 that critically injured a Greenfield woman.

The wreck happened at Lipton and Van Norman around 3 p.m. Friday. Officials said their preliminary investigation shows the Oak Creek man was traveling south on Lipton Avenue, when he disregarded a stop sign and struck a vehicle.

The driver in the vehicle that was struck, a 48-year-old Greenfield woman, was traveling east on Van Norman. She suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Officials say the woman is in critical condition.

A news release said the Oak Creek man was not hurt. Officials said he was found to be intoxicated – and was taken into custody.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. The Wisconsin State Patrol, South Milwaukee Police Department and St. Francis Police Department assisted in the investigation.

Cudahy police are requesting that anyone with any information on this incident call 414-769-2260.