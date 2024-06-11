Cudahy couple accused; cocaine detected in 4 kids in home

A Cudahy couple is charged with child neglect after four children in their home tested positive for cocaine.

Court records show 29-year-old Ashley Chappell and 31-year-old Antonio Chappell are the two accused. Each faces seven criminal counts.

During the afternoon of May 29, prosecutors say a woman called 911 to report a child "foaming at the mouth." When police arrived at the scene, investigators say the woman, Ashley Chappell, was filming the toddler unconscious in her arms for a live stream on Facebook.

An ambulance took the child to Children's Wisconsin where court records say the child had "seizure-like symptoms." A drug test came back positive for cocaine.

Investigators say six other children in the home were then tested for drugs. Four out of the seven kids had cocaine and nicotine in their systems.

Two days later, law enforcement executed a search warrant on the Chappell's home near Grange Avenue. That is where prosecutors say officers discovered baggies and a "snot sucker" which had traces of cocaine. There was also a marijuana pipe and a blunt located in a child's backpack.

On June 6, police arrested the Chappells. But that day, while searching the couple's vehicle, a complaint says officers discovered a gun.

Antonio Chappell was previously convicted of armed robbery and cannot own a gun.

Ashley Chappell said she denies knowing how the children could have been exposed to the drugs.

The Cudahy couple was released after posting bail.