Cudahy children test positive for cocaine in home, couple sentenced

Both people charged with child neglect after four children in their Cudahy home tested positive for cocaine have now been sentenced.

Court records show 32-year-old Antonio Chappell and 30-year-old Ashley Chappell were the two accused, both facing several child neglect charges.

Antonio Chappell sentenced

What we know:

Antonio Chappell was charged with the following:

Neglecting a Child - Specified Harm Did Not Occur and Child Under 6 Years of Age (Felony)

Neglecting a Child - Specified Harm Did Not Occur and Child Under 6 Years of Age (Felony)

Neglecting a Child - Specified Harm Did Not Occur (Misdemeanor)

Neglecting a Child - Specified Harm Did Not Occur (Misdemeanor)

Neglecting a Child - Specified Harm Did Not Occur (Misdemeanor)

Neglecting a Child - Consequence is Bodily Harm (Felony)

Neglecting a Child - Specified Harm Did Not Occur and Child Under 6 Years of Age (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm by a Felon (Felony)

After reaching a plea agreement, Antonio pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon, and one count of neglecting a child - specified harm did not occur. All other charges were dismissed, but read in.

On Thursday, March 13, Antonio was sentenced to five years in prison, with two years of initial confinement and three years of extended supervision. He was also sentenced to nine months in the Community Reintegration Center, which will be served concurrently to the first sentence.

Ashley Chappell sentenced in 2024

What we know:

Ashley Chappell was charged with the same list of child neglect charges, but not the firearm possession charge.

She also reached a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to one count of neglecting a child - specified harm did not occur and child under six years of age, and one count of neglecting a child - consequence is bodily harm. All other charges were dismissed, but read in.

In October 2024, a judge also sentenced her to prison, but stayed that sentence and put her on probation for three years.

Incident details

What we know:

During the afternoon of May 29, 2024, prosecutors say a woman called 911 to report a child "foaming at the mouth." When police arrived at the scene, investigators say the woman, Ashley Chappell, was filming the toddler unconscious in her arms for a live stream on Facebook.

An ambulance took the child to Children's Wisconsin where court records say the child had "seizure-like symptoms." A drug test came back positive for cocaine.

Investigators say six other children in the home were then tested for drugs. Four out of the seven kids had cocaine and nicotine in their systems.

Two days later, law enforcement executed a search warrant on the Chappell's home near Grange Avenue. That is where prosecutors say officers discovered baggies and a "snot sucker" which had traces of cocaine. There was also a marijuana pipe and a blunt located in a child's backpack.

On June 6, 2024, police arrested the Chappells. But that day, while searching the couple's vehicle, a complaint says officers discovered a gun.

Antonio Chappell was previously convicted of armed robbery and cannot own a gun.

Ashley Chappell said she denies knowing how the children could have been exposed to the drugs.