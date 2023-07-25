Cudahy charity event theft; police seek women, up to $6K stolen

article

Cudahy police are looking for two women suspected of stealing thousands of dollars from a Wisconsin Burn Camp and scholarship charity event Sunday, July 23.

Joe’s "K" Ranch and the Cudahy Lions Club held the event on Whitnall Avenue just south of Layton Avenue to raise money for Burn Camp, which is for children who have suffered severe, life-altering burns. A portion of the funds were also allocated to fund college scholarships for Cudahy High School graduates.

During the event, police said the women stole a bank bag containing approximately $5,000 to $6,000 in cash.

Vehicle in Cudahy charity event theft (Courtesy: CPD)

Police described both women as Hispanic with dark hair – one 30-40 years old, the other 20-30 years old. They drove away in a silver Chevrolet, possibly a Malibu.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cudahy Police Department at 414-769-2260 or email Det. Janelle Luzinski