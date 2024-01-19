Cudahy apartment fire; Salvation Army provides emergency assistance

article

The Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) team is providing emergency assistance for individuals and families affected by an apartment complex fire in Cudahy on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

A Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) for those affected by this fire is being held on Friday, Jan. 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kelly Senior Center, 6100 S. Lake Drive in Cudahy. EDS staff will provide emotional and spiritual care, emergency assistance, and food and hydration to those affected.

To make a monetary donation to those impacted by the fire, you can contribute by texting WUM EDS to 24365 or online at https://salarmy.us/WUMEDS2024 .

What Cudahy fire officials know

Cudahy fire officials said the fire at Washington Square Apartments, near Packard and Barnard, broke out around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Smoke and flames could be seen flowing from the third floor of the 60-unit apartment complex, which has roughly 100 residents.

Fire at Washington Square Apartments, Cudahy

While crews worked to put the fire out, other departments were called in to help residents find shelter.

A 45-year-old man was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation. No one else was injured.