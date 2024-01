article

Fire crews are fighting an apartment fire in Cudahy late Tuesday, Jan. 16.

The fire is at Washington Square Apartments on Packard and Munkwitz. It broke out before 9 p.m.

People are being evacuated to the nearby library.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

There is no word on any injuries or the cause of the fire yet.

FOX6 News is on the scene and this story will be updated.