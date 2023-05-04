Cruise ship Milwaukee arrival; Viking Octantis, 1st ship of 2023 season

article

Milwaukee welcomes on Thursday, May 4, the Viking Octantis -- the first cruise ship to visit Port Milwaukee as part of the 2023 season.

The Viking Octantis is scheduled to arrive at the Port’s City Heavy Lift Dock at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. A news conference is scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m. after passengers have disembarked. FOX6 News hopes to stream that news conference.

The Viking Octantis’ arrival in Milwaukee begins a 2023 summer season where 31 port calls by various cruise ships are planned, bringing an estimated 12,000 passengers to the city, a news release says.

The Viking Octantis can carry up to 378 passengers on voyages throughout the Great Lakes. This will be the second season where Viking will designate Milwaukee as an embarkation and debarkation port for the company’s Great Lakes itineraries.

Viking will also be introducing a second, identical ship, the Viking Polaris, to the Great Lakes in 2023, doubling this cruise line company’s capacity in the region and creating more recreational tourism opportunities in Milwaukee.

The public can stay up-to-date on cruise ship arrivals and departures through Port Milwaukee’s virtual vessel tracker.