Crowley heads to DC to discuss COVID relief funds

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley is heading to Washington D.C. this week to discuss COVID recovery efforts.

He'll be meeting with other county leaders from across the country.

This meeting comes as the new variant--has made its way to the area.

County Executive Crowley says it shows we are not out of the pandemic and people need to continue to protect themselves.

"We want to make sure we are investing in COVID mitigation strategies," said County Executive David Crowley.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Preparing in a pandemic, Crowley heads to D.C. to meet with other leaders from across the country and will discuss COVID relief money.

"This is going to be an opportunity for me to talk to other county executives and really pick their brain for what they’ll be doing with those dollars," said Crowley.

The meeting comes as the omicron variant has made its way to Wisconsin.

The first case in the state was found in Milwaukee County.

"We are seeing that the Omicron Variant is more transmissible," said Dr. Heather Paradis of the Milwaukee Health Department.

Milwaukee County health officials say in the last four days, hospitalizations have increased from 261 to 299 -- a record number this year.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"If you haven’t been vaccinated, if you haven’t been boosted yet, this is another good reason to think about doing that," said UW Health Dr. Jeffrey Pothof.

The county executive travels to the nation's capital planning to discuss ways to get back on track during COVID.

While dealing with a new challenge in the pandemic.

"When it comes to Covid-19 and this new variant, we know that we’re not in the clear yet," said Crowley.

Crowley says so far the county has received $80 million of relief money. It needs to be spent by 2024. It will go toward things public health that will ultimately be decided by the county board.