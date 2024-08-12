Milwaukee police seek critically missing 79-year-old woman

article

Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing 79-year-old woman, Christine Grigsby.

Christine Grigsby is a 79-year-old Black woman, standing about 5'06" tall and weighing about 145 lbs.

She has purple hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a Milwaukee Bucks jacket, a large Milwaukee Bucks gold chain, and black pants.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Related article

Grigsby was last in contact with her caregivers on Monday morning, Aug. 12. She was last seen walking in the area of 61st and Villard.

She has been known to take the bus and will be on foot, and she is believed to be in the area of the Fiserv Forum.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.