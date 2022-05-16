Critically missing woman last seen on Milwaukee's south side April 29

article

Milwaukee police are asking for help locating a critically missing 34-year-old woman last seen near Union and Bow streets on the city's south side on April 29.

Juliet Acosta is described as a white female, approximately 5-feet tall, 120 pounds, medium build, with blue eyes and long blonde hair, last seen wearing a pink tank top shirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information on Acosta’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7401.