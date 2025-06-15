Critically missing Milwaukee boy found safe

article

UPDATE: Police said Uzziah Franklin has been located and is safe.

Read the original report:

The Brief Uzziah Franklin was last seen around 10:20 a.m. on Sunday, June 15, near Holton and Meinecke. He is considered critically missing. Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 5 at 414-935-7252.



Police are looking for a critically missing Milwaukee boy.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said 10-year-old Uzziah Franklin was last seen around 10:20 a.m. on Sunday, June 15, near Holton and Meinecke. He should be on foot.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Franklin is described as Black, 4'8" tall and weighing around 66 pounds. He has brown eyes and short black hair.

Police said he was last seen wearing tan shorts and a tan short-sleeved shirt with a picture on the front.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 5 at 414-935-7252.