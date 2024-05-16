Critically missing teen mom and her 1-month-old baby found safe

article

UPDATE: Milwaukee police say the two were found safe.

Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing baby and his teen mother.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Kenzarre White-Frier is a one-month-old Black baby boy.

His mother, Starletta White-Frier, is a 16-year-old Black teenager, 5' 6" and weighing 110 pounds. She is wearing unknown clothing.

They were last seen on Wednesday, May 15, around noon near 63rd and Congress.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.