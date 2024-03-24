Critically missing teen, left area near 11th and Hayes, Milwaukee

article

The Milwaukee Police Department needs your help in finding a critically-missing teenager.

16-year-old Kei’veia J. Montgomery-Greer made threats on Instagram that she was going to kill herself and walked away from the location of 11th and Hayes.

She was reported missing on March 19, 2024, at about 5:00 p.m. (Case #24-03-21-0024).

Montgomery-Greer is 5' 8", weighing 168 lbs with brown eyes and black braided hair, last seen wearing black leggings, black shoes and a long gray coat.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7401.