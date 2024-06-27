Critically missing Milwaukee woman found safe

article

UPDATE: Police said she was located and is safe.

Read the original report:

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a critically missing woman.

Police said Joshlyn D. Henderson was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, June 27, near Wright and Doctor M.L.K. Jr.

Henderson is described as a 36-year-old Black female, 5'06, around 210 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. It is unknown what she was last wearing.

Police said she may be driving a white Hyundai Kona SUV, with Wisconsin plates AXD4691.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact MPD - District 5 at 414-935-7252 or 414-935-7405.