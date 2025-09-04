Critically missing Milwaukee woman; last seen near 38th and Meinecke

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are searching for a critically missing woman. Sheree Wimberly, 56, was last in contact with her family on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 3. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.



The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing woman.

What we know:

Sheree Wimberly, 56, was last in contact with her family on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 3. She is believed to be in the area of 38th and Meinecke.

Wimberly is described as 5'5" tall, 215 pounds with brown eyes and long red/auburn hair. he was last seen wearing a black tank top, gray jogging pants and beige/tan colored shoes. Sheree should be on foot.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.