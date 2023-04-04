Critically missing Milwaukee woman; last seen near 12th and Kilbourn

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a critically missing person. Aminah Muhammad was last seen April 3 near 12th and Kilbourn.

She is described as a 19-year-old black female, 5'07" tall, 125 ponds, black hair in twists, and brown eyes. Muhammad was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with white writing across the chest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.