Missing and endangered Milwaukee woman last seen near Aurora St. Luke's

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are looking for a missing and endangered woman, 47-year-old Latasha Gatlin. She is missing from Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center, last seen near 29th and Oklahoma. Anyone with any information should contact MPD.



Milwaukee police need your help in finding a missing and endangered person, 47-year-old Latasha Gatlin.

Missing person description

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Latasha Gatlin was last seen on Friday, Nov. 28 at about 1 p.m. walking near 29th and Oklahoma. She is missing from the nearby Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center.

Gatlin is described as a female, Black, with a height of 5'07" and weighing about 200 lbs. She has brown eyes and black hair in a bun.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Related article

She was last seen wearing a blue/brown North Face windbreaker (blue top half and arms, brown stomach area), gray wide-leg jogging pants, light blue crocs, a cream-colored scarf around her neck, and carrying a black and pink tote bag.

MPD tips

What you can do:

If you have any information on where Latasha Gatlin may be, please call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.