Missing and endangered Milwaukee woman last seen near Aurora St. Luke's
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help in finding a missing and endangered person, 47-year-old Latasha Gatlin.
Missing person description
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Latasha Gatlin was last seen on Friday, Nov. 28 at about 1 p.m. walking near 29th and Oklahoma. She is missing from the nearby Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center.
Gatlin is described as a female, Black, with a height of 5'07" and weighing about 200 lbs. She has brown eyes and black hair in a bun.
She was last seen wearing a blue/brown North Face windbreaker (blue top half and arms, brown stomach area), gray wide-leg jogging pants, light blue crocs, a cream-colored scarf around her neck, and carrying a black and pink tote bag.
MPD tips
What you can do:
If you have any information on where Latasha Gatlin may be, please call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information via a Wisconsin Crime Alert Network (WCAN) email.