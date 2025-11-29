Expand / Collapse search

Missing and endangered Milwaukee woman last seen near Aurora St. Luke's

Published  November 29, 2025 1:01pm CST
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are looking for a missing and endangered woman, 47-year-old Latasha Gatlin.
    • She is missing from Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center, last seen near 29th and Oklahoma.
    • Anyone with any information should contact MPD.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help in finding a missing and endangered person, 47-year-old Latasha Gatlin.

Missing person description

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Latasha Gatlin was last seen on Friday, Nov. 28 at about 1 p.m. walking near 29th and Oklahoma. She is missing from the nearby Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center.

Gatlin is described as a female, Black, with a height of 5'07" and weighing about 200 lbs. She has brown eyes and black hair in a bun.

She was last seen wearing a blue/brown North Face windbreaker (blue top half and arms, brown stomach area), gray wide-leg jogging pants, light blue crocs, a cream-colored scarf around her neck, and carrying a black and pink tote bag.

MPD tips

What you can do:

If you have any information on where Latasha Gatlin may be, please call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information via a Wisconsin Crime Alert Network (WCAN) email.

