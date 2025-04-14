Critically missing Milwaukee woman; police seek public's help
MILWAUKEE - Police are looking for a Milwaukee woman deemed critically missing on Monday, April 14.
What we know:
The Milwaukee Police Department said 38-year-old Joann Gram was last seen around 4 p.m. on Monday, near 80th and Bender.
Gram is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with a heavier-set build, brown eyes and shoulder-length hair. She was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and has a medical boot.
Police said she should be on foot.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 4 at 414-935-7242.
