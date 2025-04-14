Critically missing Milwaukee woman; police seek public's help

article

The Brief 38-year-old Joann Gram was last seen around 4 p.m. on Monday, April 14, near 80th and Bender in Milwaukee. Police said she should be on foot. Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 4 at 414-935-7242.



Police are looking for a Milwaukee woman deemed critically missing on Monday, April 14.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said 38-year-old Joann Gram was last seen around 4 p.m. on Monday, near 80th and Bender.

Gram is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with a heavier-set build, brown eyes and shoulder-length hair. She was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and has a medical boot.

Police said she should be on foot.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 4 at 414-935-7242.