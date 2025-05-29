Silver Alert: Milwaukee woman last seen near 70th and Courtland

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing woman, 83-year-old Elma Edwards. She was last known to be in the area of 70th and Courtland. If you have seen her or know where she may be, call Milwaukee Police District 7 at 414-935-7272 .



Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing person, 83-year-old Elma Edwards. A Silver Alert was later issued.

Description

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Edwards was last known to be in the area of 70th and Courtland at about 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

Edwards is described as an 83-year-old female, Black, with a medium complexion.

She is 5'03" and weighs 106 lbs. She has short gray hair and brown eyes.

It is unknown what she is wearing.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts should call Milwaukee Police District 7 at 414-935-7272.