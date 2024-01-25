Critically missing Milwaukee woman, last seen near 61st & Villard

article

The Milwaukee Police Department needs the public's help in locating a critically missing person, 78-year-old Christine T. Grigsby.

Christine is described as a black woman, about 5' 7", weighing 170 pounds, with black hair with purple dye.

She was last seen around 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 25, near 61st and Villard and she was last seen wearing a yellow knit hat, black winter jacket, black shirt and blue jeans with black boots.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Christine is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District Four at 414-935-7242 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 12 a.m., or the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 414-935-7360 between the hours of 12 a.m. and 8 a.m.