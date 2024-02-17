Silver Alert canceled: Milwaukee woman found safe Saturday

article

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for 67-year-old Frieda Walton of Milwaukee has been canceled. Police said she was found safe.

The original missing person notice is available below.

A Silver Alert has been issued for a critically missing Milwaukee woman.

67-year-old Frieda M. Walton was last seen near 25th and Wells early Saturday morning, Feb. 17, around 1 a.m.

Frieda is described as an African American woman, 5' 6" tall, weighing 125 lbs with a black hairstyle in braids. She has a medium complexion with brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black fur winter coat, a black winter cap, blue jeans, and black knee-high boots.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department District Three at 414-935-7232, or the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 414-935-7360 between the hours of 12 a.m. and 8 a.m.

